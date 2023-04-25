Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ANIMAL LOGOS

Name the animal used as a symbol or logo by the company. (e.g., Playboy. Answer: Rabbit (bunny).)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Bacardi Rum

Answer________

2. Merrill (Merrill Lynch)

Answer________

3. Aflac

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Pocket Books

Answer________

5. Lacoste

Answer________

6. Ferrari

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Swarovski

Answer________

8. Twitter

Answer________

9. Linux

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Bat. 2. Bull. 3. Duck. 4. Kangaroo. 5. Alligator. 6. Horse (stallion). 7. Swan. 8. Bird. 9. Penguin.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you