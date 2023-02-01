Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: LITERATURE TITLES

Provide the missing nouns to complete the book title. The author’s name is provided. (e.g., “____ for ____”: Irving Stone. Answer: “Lust for Life.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “____ with the ____”: Margaret Mitchell

Answer________

2. “The ____ in the ____”: Kenneth Grahame

Answer________

3. “The _____ in the ____”: J.D. Salinger

Answer________

4. “The ____, the ____ and the ____”: C.S. Lewis

Answer________

5. “To ____ a _____”: Harper Lee

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. “Of ____ and _____”: John Steinbeck

Answer________

7. “_____ of the ____”: Jacqueline Susann

Answer________

8. “The ____ of ____”: John Steinbeck

Answer________

9. “The ____ in the ____”: Dr. Seuss

Answer________

10. “The ___ and the ____”: Mark Twain

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. “The ____ on the ____”: Paula Hawkins

Answer________

12. “The ____ of the _____”: Ken Follett

Answer________

13. “The ____ of the ____”: Umberto Eco

Answer________

14. “The ____ of the ____”: Jack London

Answer________

15. “The ____ in the ____”: T.H. White

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. “Gone with the Wind.” 2. “The Wind in the Willows.” 3. “The Catcher in the Rye.” 4. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” 5. “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 6. “Of Mice and Men.” 7. “Valley of the Dolls.” 8. “The Grapes of Wrath.” 9. “The Cat in the Hat.” 10. “The Prince and the Pauper.” 11. “The Girl on the Train.” 12. “The Pillars of the Earth.” 13. “The Name of the Rose.” 14. “The Call of the Wild.” 15. “The Sword in the Stone.”

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

