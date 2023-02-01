Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LITERATURE TITLES
Provide the missing nouns to complete the book title. The author’s name is provided. (e.g., “____ for ____”: Irving Stone. Answer: “Lust for Life.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “____ with the ____”: Margaret Mitchell
Answer________
2. “The ____ in the ____”: Kenneth Grahame
Answer________
3. “The _____ in the ____”: J.D. Salinger
Answer________
4. “The ____, the ____ and the ____”: C.S. Lewis
Answer________
5. “To ____ a _____”: Harper Lee
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “Of ____ and _____”: John Steinbeck
Answer________
7. “_____ of the ____”: Jacqueline Susann
Answer________
8. “The ____ of ____”: John Steinbeck
Answer________
9. “The ____ in the ____”: Dr. Seuss
Answer________
10. “The ___ and the ____”: Mark Twain
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “The ____ on the ____”: Paula Hawkins
Answer________
12. “The ____ of the _____”: Ken Follett
Answer________
13. “The ____ of the ____”: Umberto Eco
Answer________
14. “The ____ of the ____”: Jack London
Answer________
15. “The ____ in the ____”: T.H. White
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Gone with the Wind.” 2. “The Wind in the Willows.” 3. “The Catcher in the Rye.” 4. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.” 5. “To Kill a Mockingbird.” 6. “Of Mice and Men.” 7. “Valley of the Dolls.” 8. “The Grapes of Wrath.” 9. “The Cat in the Hat.” 10. “The Prince and the Pauper.” 11. “The Girl on the Train.” 12. “The Pillars of the Earth.” 13. “The Name of the Rose.” 14. “The Call of the Wild.” 15. “The Sword in the Stone.”
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.