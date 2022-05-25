Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TITLES WITH NUMBERS

Provide a number to complete the book, film or TV title. (e.g., Book: “A Tale of ____ Cities.” Answer: Two.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Book: “Catch-___”

2. Film: “____ Angry Men”

3. TV: “Hawaii ___-O”

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Film: “9 to ____”

5. TV: “___ Sunset Strip”

6. Film: “____ Candles”

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Book: “Fahrenheit ____”

8. TV: “___ Rock”

9. Film: “____ Monkeys

ANSWERS: (1) 22. (2) Twelve. (3) Five. (4) 5. (5) 77. (6) Sixteen. (7) 451. (8) 30. (9) 12.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

