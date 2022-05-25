Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TITLES WITH NUMBERS
Provide a number to complete the book, film or TV title. (e.g., Book: “A Tale of ____ Cities.” Answer: Two.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Book: “Catch-___”
Answer________
2. Film: “____ Angry Men”
Answer________
3. TV: “Hawaii ___-O”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Film: “9 to ____”
Answer________
5. TV: “___ Sunset Strip”
Answer________
6. Film: “____ Candles”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Book: “Fahrenheit ____”
Answer________
8. TV: “___ Rock”
Answer________
9. Film: “____ Monkeys
Answer________
ANSWERS: (1) 22. (2) Twelve. (3) Five. (4) 5. (5) 77. (6) Sixteen. (7) 451. (8) 30. (9) 12.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
