Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALLITERATIVE TEAM NAMES
Given the league. Provide a two-word alliterative team name with the given letters. (e.g., National League of baseball: P.P. Answer: Philadelphia Phillies or Pittsburgh Pirates.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. NFL: B.B.
Answer________
2. NBA W.W.
Answer________
3. NHL P.P.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. National League (baseball) M.M.
Answer________
5. NFL S.S.
Answer________
6. NBA C.C.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. NFL T.T.
Answer________
8. NHL B.B.
Answer________
9. NFL J.J.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Buffalo Bill. 2. Washington Wizards. 3. Pittsburgh Penguins. 4. Miami Marlins. 5. Seattle Seahawks. 6. Cleveland Cavaliers. 7. Tennessee Titans. 8. Boston Bruins. 9. Jacksonville Jaguars.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.