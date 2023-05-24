Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALLITERATIVE TEAM NAMES

Given the league. Provide a two-word alliterative team name with the given letters. (e.g., National League of baseball: P.P. Answer: Philadelphia Phillies or Pittsburgh Pirates.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. NFL: B.B.

Answer________

2. NBA W.W.

Answer________

3. NHL P.P.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. National League (baseball) M.M.

Answer________

5. NFL S.S.

Answer________

6. NBA C.C.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. NFL T.T.

Answer________

8. NHL B.B.

Answer________

9. NFL J.J.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Buffalo Bill. 2. Washington Wizards. 3. Pittsburgh Penguins. 4. Miami Marlins. 5. Seattle Seahawks. 6. Cleveland Cavaliers. 7. Tennessee Titans. 8. Boston Bruins. 9. Jacksonville Jaguars.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you