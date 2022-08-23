Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: LITERAL TRANSLATION OF COUNTRY NAMES

Name the country by its literal translation. (e.g., Land of the Franks. Answer: France.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Rich coast.

2. Little Venice.

3. North way.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Republic of the equator.

5. The savior.

6. Bolivar’s land.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Southern land.

8. Kingdom of the west.

9. Village or settlement.

ANSWERS: 1. Costa Rica. 2. Venezuela. 3. Norway. 4. Ecuador. 5. El Salvador. 6. Bolivia. 7. Australia. 8. Morocco. 9. Canada.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

