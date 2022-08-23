Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: LITERAL TRANSLATION OF COUNTRY NAMES
Name the country by its literal translation. (e.g., Land of the Franks. Answer: France.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Rich coast.
Answer________
2. Little Venice.
Answer________
3. North way.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Republic of the equator.
Answer________
5. The savior.
Answer________
6. Bolivar’s land.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Southern land.
Answer________
8. Kingdom of the west.
Answer________
9. Village or settlement.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Costa Rica. 2. Venezuela. 3. Norway. 4. Ecuador. 5. El Salvador. 6. Bolivia. 7. Australia. 8. Morocco. 9. Canada.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.