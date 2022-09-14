Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMPHIBIANS
(e.g., Amphibians typically start out living in _____. Answer: Water.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is an amphibious vehicle?
Answer________
2. These creatures appeared during the second biblical plague of Egypt.
Answer________
3. Name of the largest North American frog.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Term for the early form of a frog that at birth is unlike its parent.
Answer________
5. They have drier skin than frogs and spend less time in the water.
Answer________
6. Frogs regularly shed their skin through this process.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A newt is a member of this family of amphibians.
Answer________
8. What is the name of the frog character on the “Muppets”?
Answer________
9. The film “The Wind in the Willows” was released in America under this title.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Vehicle able to travel on land as well as in water. 2. Frogs. 3. Bullfrog. 4. Larva or tadpole. 5. Toads. 6. Molting. 7. Salamander. 8. Kermit. 9. “Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
