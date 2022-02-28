Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHOSE ISLAND(S)?

The island(s), overseas territory or special region is part of what country? (e.g., Canary Islands. Answer: Spain.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Bermuda

Answer________

2. Puerto Rico

Answer________

3. Macau

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Greenland

Answer________

5. St. Pierre and Miquelon

Answer________

6. Faroe Islands

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Aruba

Answer________

8. New Caledonia

Answer________

9. Madeira

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. United Kingdom. 2. The U.S. 3. China. 4. Denmark. 5. France. 6. Denmark. 7. Netherlands. 8. France. 9. Portugal.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

