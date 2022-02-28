Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHOSE ISLAND(S)?
The island(s), overseas territory or special region is part of what country? (e.g., Canary Islands. Answer: Spain.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Bermuda
Answer________
2. Puerto Rico
Answer________
3. Macau
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Greenland
Answer________
5. St. Pierre and Miquelon
Answer________
6. Faroe Islands
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Aruba
Answer________
8. New Caledonia
Answer________
9. Madeira
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. United Kingdom. 2. The U.S. 3. China. 4. Denmark. 5. France. 6. Denmark. 7. Netherlands. 8. France. 9. Portugal.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
