ACROSS

1 Amulet

6 Track

10 Brilliant display

15 Baseball stat.

18 "__ and Juliet"

19 Spoke angrily

21 Water-filled chute

22 Venetian magistrate

24 A Muse

25 Hire

26 Last

27 Abbr. in footnotes

28 Curvy letter

29 Metallic element

31 Hot dog

33 "What's __ Gilbert Grape?"

35 Nuisance

37 Processing plant

38 Farmyard sound

39 Elastic

40 Standing wide open

42 Color variety

43 Pic

44 Creamy soup

46 Kind of glass

47 Costly

48 __ and void

52 Cruse

53 Fiery signal

54 Cunning

56 By way of

57 Mertz or Merman

58 Noggin

59 Candy-box shape

60 Make better

62 Mimic

63 Column base

65 Assoc.

66 Compact

67 Title for a knight

68 Move carefully

69 "God's Little __"

71 Do a teacher's job

73 Try

75 Insect

76 Blueprints

77 Take from illegally

78 Watch over

82 Cockamamie

84 Hoarfrost

85 Very bad

86 Witness

87 Vehicle on runners

90 Perched

91 Water down

93 For men only

94 Direction in music

95 Proposed price

97 Jar

98 Bow or Barton

99 Black cuckoo

100 Lacking in social graces

102 Throttle

104 Blackboards

105 Cry

107 Venus de __

108 Fierce look

109 Made music

110 "Carmen" is one

112 Showing displeasure

113 Complaint

114 Temporary cessation

117 Cake

118 Gloomy

119 Earnhardt or Carnegie

123 Sufficient

124 Insert indicator

125 Became bubbly

127 __ arabic

128 Cotton seed capsule

129 Leavening agent

131 Transform

133 Chicago airport

135 Thomas __ Edison

136 Strike

137 Plunderer

138 External

139 Gas (Prefix)

140 Piano expert

141 Tilt

142 Tall and slender

DOWN

1 Go furtively

2 Thoroughbred

3 Collect

4 On a pension (Abbr.)

5 Earth's satellite

6 Make resentful

7 Seraph

8 A romance lang.

9 Chair part

10 Erase

11 Jailhouse

12 Awkward fellow

13 Rx writers' org.

14 Send by "beaming up"

15 Book version

16 A songbird

17 Getting older

19 Formula

20 Make empty of air

23 Nervous

30 Picture

32 Ill-mannered

34 Skill

36 Ragged piece

38 Burn

39 Underground passage

41 Effrontery

42 Bias

43 A pome fruit

44 Stew in a flaky shell (2 wds.)

45 Different folks

46 Jet

47 Pull

49 Eye part

50 Yarn fuzz

51 "__ and the Tramp"

52 Brute

53 Spirited

54 Largest asteroid

55 Length measure

58 Unfilled

59 Like a rhino

61 Encounter

63 Fruit for preserves

64 Rock salt

66 Postpone

70 Rotating disk

71 Game bird

72 Travel plan

74 Branchlet

76 Gab

79 Manor

80 Got close to

81 French painter

83 Very excited

85 Thin piece

87 Cabbage salad

88 Country way

89 Ohio's lake

90 London district

92 __ tower

93 Killed with laughter

95 Quantity of paper

96 Sch. out west

98 Applaud

101 Purple gem

102 Stuff in a jumble

103 Loathe

104 Goo

106 Well-liked

108 Pierce with horns

109 School book

111 Sow

112 Ale

113 Carved

114 Singer __ McEntire

115 __ Gay

116 Unriddle

117 Eat a little of

118 Israel's __ Meir

120 Type size

121 Enticed

122 Abrasive mineral

124 Genesis name

125 Pate de __ gras

126 Hatch

130 Big bird

132 Kilmer the actor

134 Color

