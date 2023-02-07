ACROSS
1 Amulet
6 Track
10 Brilliant display
15 Baseball stat.
18 "__ and Juliet"
19 Spoke angrily
21 Water-filled chute
22 Venetian magistrate
24 A Muse
25 Hire
26 Last
27 Abbr. in footnotes
28 Curvy letter
29 Metallic element
31 Hot dog
33 "What's __ Gilbert Grape?"
35 Nuisance
37 Processing plant
38 Farmyard sound
39 Elastic
40 Standing wide open
42 Color variety
43 Pic
44 Creamy soup
46 Kind of glass
47 Costly
48 __ and void
52 Cruse
53 Fiery signal
54 Cunning
56 By way of
57 Mertz or Merman
58 Noggin
59 Candy-box shape
60 Make better
62 Mimic
63 Column base
65 Assoc.
66 Compact
67 Title for a knight
68 Move carefully
69 "God's Little __"
71 Do a teacher's job
73 Try
75 Insect
76 Blueprints
77 Take from illegally
78 Watch over
82 Cockamamie
84 Hoarfrost
85 Very bad
86 Witness
87 Vehicle on runners
90 Perched
91 Water down
93 For men only
94 Direction in music
95 Proposed price
97 Jar
98 Bow or Barton
99 Black cuckoo
100 Lacking in social graces
102 Throttle
104 Blackboards
105 Cry
107 Venus de __
108 Fierce look
109 Made music
110 "Carmen" is one
112 Showing displeasure
113 Complaint
114 Temporary cessation
117 Cake
118 Gloomy
119 Earnhardt or Carnegie
123 Sufficient
124 Insert indicator
125 Became bubbly
127 __ arabic
128 Cotton seed capsule
129 Leavening agent
131 Transform
133 Chicago airport
135 Thomas __ Edison
136 Strike
137 Plunderer
138 External
139 Gas (Prefix)
140 Piano expert
141 Tilt
142 Tall and slender
DOWN
1 Go furtively
2 Thoroughbred
3 Collect
4 On a pension (Abbr.)
5 Earth's satellite
6 Make resentful
7 Seraph
8 A romance lang.
9 Chair part
10 Erase
11 Jailhouse
12 Awkward fellow
13 Rx writers' org.
14 Send by "beaming up"
15 Book version
16 A songbird
17 Getting older
19 Formula
20 Make empty of air
23 Nervous
30 Picture
32 Ill-mannered
34 Skill
36 Ragged piece
38 Burn
39 Underground passage
41 Effrontery
42 Bias
43 A pome fruit
44 Stew in a flaky shell (2 wds.)
45 Different folks
46 Jet
47 Pull
49 Eye part
50 Yarn fuzz
51 "__ and the Tramp"
52 Brute
53 Spirited
54 Largest asteroid
55 Length measure
58 Unfilled
59 Like a rhino
61 Encounter
63 Fruit for preserves
64 Rock salt
66 Postpone
70 Rotating disk
71 Game bird
72 Travel plan
74 Branchlet
76 Gab
79 Manor
80 Got close to
81 French painter
83 Very excited
85 Thin piece
87 Cabbage salad
88 Country way
89 Ohio's lake
90 London district
92 __ tower
93 Killed with laughter
95 Quantity of paper
96 Sch. out west
98 Applaud
101 Purple gem
102 Stuff in a jumble
103 Loathe
104 Goo
106 Well-liked
108 Pierce with horns
109 School book
111 Sow
112 Ale
113 Carved
114 Singer __ McEntire
115 __ Gay
116 Unriddle
117 Eat a little of
118 Israel's __ Meir
120 Type size
121 Enticed
122 Abrasive mineral
124 Genesis name
125 Pate de __ gras
126 Hatch
130 Big bird
132 Kilmer the actor
134 Color
