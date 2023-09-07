Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “OLOGY”
(e.g., The scientific study of the mind and behavior. Answer: Psychology.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The scientific study of living things.
Answer________
2. The scientific study of the weather.
Answer________
3. The study of human societies, customs and beliefs.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The scientific study of the origin, history and structure of the earth.
Answer________
5. The scientific study of earthquakes.
Answer________
6. The study of the material remains of past life and activities.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A pseudoscience claiming divination by the positions of the planets, sun and moon.
Answer________
8. The study of the relationship of organisms and their environments.
Answer________
9. The scientific study of the origin, meaning and history of words.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Biology. 2. Meteorology. 3. Anthropology. 4. Geology. 5. Seismology. 6. Archaeology. 7. Astrology. 8. Ecology. 9. Etymology.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
