Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: “OLOGY”

(e.g., The scientific study of the mind and behavior. Answer: Psychology.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The scientific study of living things.

Answer________

2. The scientific study of the weather.

Answer________

3. The study of human societies, customs and beliefs.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The scientific study of the origin, history and structure of the earth.

Answer________

5. The scientific study of earthquakes.

Answer________

6. The study of the material remains of past life and activities.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. A pseudoscience claiming divination by the positions of the planets, sun and moon.

Answer________

8. The study of the relationship of organisms and their environments.

Answer________

9. The scientific study of the origin, meaning and history of words.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Biology. 2. Meteorology. 3. Anthropology. 4. Geology. 5. Seismology. 6. Archaeology. 7. Astrology. 8. Ecology. 9. Etymology.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you