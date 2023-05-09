Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: E???E
Each answer is a five-letter word that begins and ends with "e." (e.g., Make apparent by one's mood or behavior. Answer: Exude.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. To remove something written by rubbing.
Answer________
2. To run away with a lover to get married.
Answer________
3. In golf, a score of two strokes under par on a hole.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To expel a person from his or her native land.
Answer________
5. The best or most skilled members of a group.
Answer________
6. Strange and mysterious, and sometimes frightening.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To escape the perception, understanding or grasp of.
Answer________
8. To happen after something else, often as a result of it.
Answer________
9. To bring a particular emotion, idea or memory into your mind.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Erase. 2. Elope. 3. Eagle. 4. Exile. 5. Elite. 6. Eerie. 7. Elude. 8. Ensue. 9. Emote.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
