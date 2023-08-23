Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-WORD BOOK TITLES
Use one word to complete the title then name the author. (Alternate answers may be possible.) (e.g., “Pride and ___.” Answer: Prejudice, Jane Austen.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “The Great ____”
Answer________
2. “East of ____”
Answer________
3. “Brave New ___”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “The Bluest ___”
Answer________
5. “A Moveable ___”
Answer________
6. “The Female ____”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “Heart of ____”
Answer________
8. “The Bell ____”
Answer________
9. “Lady Windermere’s ____”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Gatsby, F. Scott Fitzgerald. 2. Eden, John Steinbeck. 3. World, Aldous Huxley. 4. Eye, Toni Morrison. 5. Feast, Ernest Hemingway. 6. Eunuch, Germaine Greer. 7. Darkness, Joseph Conrad. 8. Jar, Sylvia Plath. 9. Fan, Oscar Wilde.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
