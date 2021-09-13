Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE
(e.g., Space that is entirely void of matter. Answer: Vacuum.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Name the three most common types of precipitation.
Answer________
2. Name the three fundamental phases of matter.
Answer________
3. Name the three basic types of rock.
Answer________
4. Name the three subatomic particles of an atom.
Answer________
5. Name the three parts of an insect's body.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. It is the science used to investigate and solve crimes.
Answer________
7. This has been called the "dismal science."
Answer________
8. Any animal lacking a spinal column.
Answer________
9. A pair of pliers is an example of this type of simple machine.
Answer________
10. The longest bone in the human body.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Spiders, scorpions, mites and ticks belong to this class of animals.
Answer________
12. Euphemistically, this sport has been called the "sweet science."
Answer________
13. What is the name of the artificial intelligence character in the film "2001: A Space Odyssey"?
Answer________
14. For what do the letters stand in MRI scanner?
Answer________
15. Heat travels by these three main methods.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Rain, hail, snow. 2. Solid, liquid, gas. 3. Igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic. 4. Protons, neutrons, electrons. 5. Head, thorax, abdomen. 6. Forensics. 7. Economics. 8. Invertebrate. 9. A lever. 10. Femur. 11. Arachnid. 12. Boxing. 13. HAL 9000. 14. Magnetic resonance imaging. 15. Conduction, convection, radiation.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.