Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "OUT" WORDS
Each answer is a five-letter word that ends in "out." (e.g., Slightly fat. Answer: Stout.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Approximately.
2. To say something in a loud voice.
3. A freshwater fish.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The long nose of a pig or a similar animal.
5. A substance used for filling the spaces between tiles.
6. Someone who can find paths through unexplored territory.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The power to influence events.
8. Treat with contemptuous disregard.
9. To shoot liquid out with a lot of force.
ANSWERS: 1. About. 2. Shout. 3. Trout. 4. Snout. 5. Grout. 6. Scout. 7. Clout. 8. Flout. 9. Spout.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
