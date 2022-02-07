Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE WORDS
(e.g., A flat-bottomed jar made of glass used for chemistry. Answer: Beaker.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The scientific study of living things.
Answer________
2. The amount of three-dimensional space occupied by an object.
Answer________
3. A natural substance in the earth -- for example, coal, salt, gold or diamonds.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A substance that cannot normally be broken up into a simpler substance.
Answer________
5. The scientific study of the origin, history and structure of Earth.
Answer________
6. A chemical substance that turns red litmus paper blue.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The point of rotation of a lever.
Answer________
8. Any material through which electricity and heat flow easily.
Answer________
9. The portion of the planet that supports life and the living organisms within it.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Biology. 2. Volume. 3. Mineral. 4. Element. 5. Geology. 6. Base. 7. Fulcrum or pivot. 8. Conductor. 9. Biosphere.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
