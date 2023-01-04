ACROSS
1 River through Rome
6 Discarded bit
11 Woodwinds
16 Damages
21 Lacking any sense
22 Fish by dragging a net
23 High wave
24 Burning
25 Having land
26 Acting wildly (2 wds.)
28 Sound reasoning
29 Carpet
30 Platter
31 Ventilate
32 __ voce
34 Choose to join (with "in")
35 Field
37 Toward the stern
38 Dogpatch resident
40 Toy-gun projectile
41 In medias __
42 American writer __ Grey
44 Akin
46 Jazz phrase
49 Plays a guitar
52 Loafer
53 Sm. dog
55 Lay in wait
59 Map
60 Steer clear of
61 Made beer
64 Large appliance
65 Paddy plant
66 Line of stitches
67 Ember
68 Male animal
70 Days long gone
71 Black cuckoo
72 Storage structure
73 Nail
74 In front
76 Calendar abbr.
77 Threatened
79 Luau fare
80 Villain in Shakespeare
82 Etna and Everest
84 Lass
85 Whistle sound
86 Dry
87 Fermented soybean paste
88 Soft color
90 "Woe __ __!"
91 Mil. rank
92 Set of artist's colors
95 Timber tree
96 Squander
98 Costa __
100 __ Roman Empire
101 Farm bird
102 Went quickly
104 __ -de-sac
105 Donate
106 Puts on
107 Back
108 Construction worker
110 Double-cross
112 Ossicle
113 __ macabre
114 Pastry item
116 __ generis
117 Labyrinth
118 Made a sudden move forward
119 Playing card
121 Move that has meaning
124 Tear
125 __ Palmas
128 Sack
130 Angry email
131 Charge
132 Egg portion
136 Play part
137 Inventor Nikola __
139 Shade tree
140 Animal group
141 Howard or DeSantis
142 Greek letter
144 Have delusions
147 Indistinct
149 Core
150 Rye fungus
151 Fast-food order
152 Remove
153 Murphy or Bauer
154 Extend to
155 Lawns
156 Fork prongs
DOWN
1 Papal crown
2 Become subject to
3 Flatboat
4 Compass pt.
5 Scarlet
6 Conflict
7 Pie shell
8 __ and file
9 Plant bristle
10 Easily bent
11 Be sorry for
12 Pinna
13 Sponsorship (Var.)
14 Hang down
15 English or Irish __
16 Circle of light
17 Mysterious aircraft
18 Strictness
19 Something nonsensical
20 Denominations
27 Ship of 1492
30 Rather and Duryea
33 Kite appendage
36 Bright blue
38 Long, long time (Var.)
39 Repulse
43 Qty.
44 Baba au __
45 Stock index
47 Pelt
48 Unravel
49 "Beat it!"
50 "To __ own self be true"
51 Boat for scullers (2 wds.)
52 Food fish
54 Manner
56 Ignorant (Hyph.)
57 Bird with plumes
58 Acts
60 Pip
61 Feather scarf
62 Brightness
63 Female animal
66 Varnish
67 Standards
69 Warm-blooded creatures
72 Metal fastener
73 Sudden increase
74 Exchange fee
75 Paper mat
78 Islet
79 Affectation
81 Ancient strong box
83 Employ
85 Names
88 Artificial gems
89 Savory jelly
92 Cornbread
93 Taut
94 Brought to a close
97 War vessel, for short
99 __ League
100 Sharpen
103 Unhearing
105 Great sorrow
106 Catch some Zs
107 Convenient
109 __ de la Plata
111 Yank
112 Stark
113 Demand payment from
115 Rustic
117 Dry up and shrivel
118 Onionlike veggie
120 Bacon slice
122 Gumshoe
123 Soft mineral
124 Break for schoolchildren
125 Turner's machine
126 Yearned
127 Place
129 Fierce look
131 Destined
133 Pipe or barrel
134 Low-down guy
135 Body joints
137 London gallery
138 Seaweed
140 Set of two
143 Number prefix
145 __ cit.
146 New Deal org.
147 Animal doc
148 "Exodus" hero
