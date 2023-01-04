ACROSS

1 River through Rome

6 Discarded bit

11 Woodwinds

16 Damages

21 Lacking any sense

22 Fish by dragging a net

23 High wave

24 Burning

25 Having land

26 Acting wildly (2 wds.)

28 Sound reasoning

29 Carpet

30 Platter

31 Ventilate

32 __ voce

34 Choose to join (with "in")

35 Field

37 Toward the stern

38 Dogpatch resident

40 Toy-gun projectile

41 In medias __

42 American writer __ Grey

44 Akin

46 Jazz phrase

49 Plays a guitar

52 Loafer

53 Sm. dog

55 Lay in wait

59 Map

60 Steer clear of

61 Made beer

64 Large appliance

65 Paddy plant

66 Line of stitches

67 Ember

68 Male animal

70 Days long gone

71 Black cuckoo

72 Storage structure

73 Nail

74 In front

76 Calendar abbr.

77 Threatened

79 Luau fare

80 Villain in Shakespeare

82 Etna and Everest

84 Lass

85 Whistle sound

86 Dry

87 Fermented soybean paste

88 Soft color

90 "Woe __ __!"

91 Mil. rank

92 Set of artist's colors

95 Timber tree

96 Squander

98 Costa __

100 __ Roman Empire

101 Farm bird

102 Went quickly

104 __ -de-sac

105 Donate

106 Puts on

107 Back

108 Construction worker

110 Double-cross

112 Ossicle

113 __ macabre

114 Pastry item

116 __ generis

117 Labyrinth

118 Made a sudden move forward

119 Playing card

121 Move that has meaning

124 Tear

125 __ Palmas

128 Sack

130 Angry email

131 Charge

132 Egg portion

136 Play part

137 Inventor Nikola __

139 Shade tree

140 Animal group

141 Howard or DeSantis

142 Greek letter

144 Have delusions

147 Indistinct

149 Core

150 Rye fungus

151 Fast-food order

152 Remove

153 Murphy or Bauer

154 Extend to

155 Lawns

156 Fork prongs

DOWN

1 Papal crown

2 Become subject to

3 Flatboat

4 Compass pt.

5 Scarlet

6 Conflict

7 Pie shell

8 __ and file

9 Plant bristle

10 Easily bent

11 Be sorry for

12 Pinna

13 Sponsorship (Var.)

14 Hang down

15 English or Irish __

16 Circle of light

17 Mysterious aircraft

18 Strictness

19 Something nonsensical

20 Denominations

27 Ship of 1492

30 Rather and Duryea

33 Kite appendage

36 Bright blue

38 Long, long time (Var.)

39 Repulse

43 Qty.

44 Baba au __

45 Stock index

47 Pelt

48 Unravel

49 "Beat it!"

50 "To __ own self be true"

51 Boat for scullers (2 wds.)

52 Food fish

54 Manner

56 Ignorant (Hyph.)

57 Bird with plumes

58 Acts

60 Pip

61 Feather scarf

62 Brightness

63 Female animal

66 Varnish

67 Standards

69 Warm-blooded creatures

72 Metal fastener

73 Sudden increase

74 Exchange fee

75 Paper mat

78 Islet

79 Affectation

81 Ancient strong box

83 Employ

85 Names

88 Artificial gems

89 Savory jelly

92 Cornbread

93 Taut

94 Brought to a close

97 War vessel, for short

99 __ League

100 Sharpen

103 Unhearing

105 Great sorrow

106 Catch some Zs

107 Convenient

109 __ de la Plata

111 Yank

112 Stark

113 Demand payment from

115 Rustic

117 Dry up and shrivel

118 Onionlike veggie

120 Bacon slice

122 Gumshoe

123 Soft mineral

124 Break for schoolchildren

125 Turner's machine

126 Yearned

127 Place

129 Fierce look

131 Destined

133 Pipe or barrel

134 Low-down guy

135 Body joints

137 London gallery

138 Seaweed

140 Set of two

143 Number prefix

145 __ cit.

146 New Deal org.

147 Animal doc

148 "Exodus" hero

