Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MUSIC DUOS

Identify the singing pair from one of their hit songs. Hints are provided. (e.g., "How High the Moon," 1951. Hint: Husband and wife team. Answer: Les Paul and Mary Ford.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "Bridge Over Troubled Water," 1970. Hint: Simon & _____.

Answer________

2. "Wake Up Little Susie," 1957. Hint: Brothers.

Answer________

3. "Close to You," 1970. Hint: Siblings.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," 1965. Hint: The ____ Brothers.

Answer________

5. "I Got You Babe," 1965. Hint: Husband and wife.

Answer________

6. "Soul Man," 1978. Hint: "Saturday Night Live."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. "Love Is Strange," 1956. Hint: Surnames: Baker and Vanderpool.

Answer________

8. "Maneater," 1982. Hint: Daryl and John.

Answer________

9. "Summer Breeze," 1972. Hint: Jim and Dash.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Simon & Garfunkel. 2. The Everly Brothers. 3. The Carpenters. 4. The Righteous Brothers. 5. Sonny & Cher. 6. The Blues Brothers. 7. Mickey & Sylvia. 8. Hall & Oates. 9. Seals and Crofts.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

