Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MUSIC DUOS
Identify the singing pair from one of their hit songs. Hints are provided. (e.g., "How High the Moon," 1951. Hint: Husband and wife team. Answer: Les Paul and Mary Ford.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "Bridge Over Troubled Water," 1970. Hint: Simon & _____.
Answer________
2. "Wake Up Little Susie," 1957. Hint: Brothers.
Answer________
3. "Close to You," 1970. Hint: Siblings.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," 1965. Hint: The ____ Brothers.
Answer________
5. "I Got You Babe," 1965. Hint: Husband and wife.
Answer________
6. "Soul Man," 1978. Hint: "Saturday Night Live."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Love Is Strange," 1956. Hint: Surnames: Baker and Vanderpool.
Answer________
8. "Maneater," 1982. Hint: Daryl and John.
Answer________
9. "Summer Breeze," 1972. Hint: Jim and Dash.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Simon & Garfunkel. 2. The Everly Brothers. 3. The Carpenters. 4. The Righteous Brothers. 5. Sonny & Cher. 6. The Blues Brothers. 7. Mickey & Sylvia. 8. Hall & Oates. 9. Seals and Crofts.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
