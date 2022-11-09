Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IT’S HOT!
(e.g., Frankfurter. Answer: Hotdog.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Film title: “Cat on a Hot Tin ____.”
Answer________
2. What “Wizard of Oz” character sang, “What makes the Hottentot so hot?”
Answer________
3. This children’s song contains the line, “Some like it in the pot nine days old.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Hot liquid rock inside the Earth.
Answer________
5. This “hot” expression means to do something while you have the opportunity.
Answer________
6. A popular brand of scale model cars introduced by Mattel.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Two-word term for a car modified to increase its speed and acceleration.
Answer________
8. The stars of this TV series included Valerie Bertinelli and Betty White.
Answer________
9. This rock band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Roof. 2. The Cowardly Lion. 3. “Pease Porridge Hot.” 4. Magma. 5. Strike while the iron is hot. 6. Hot Wheels. 7. Hot rod. 8. “Hot in Cleveland.” 9. Red Hot Chili Peppers.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
