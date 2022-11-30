ACROSS
1 Sandcastle site
6 Beige
10 Sailing vessel
15 Cousin to the camel
20 Quarrel
21 Steer clear of
22 Speed-trap device
23 Waterproofing material
24 Bow or Barton
25 Wise
26 Call forth
27 Old court dance
28 That girl
29 Capture
31 Commedia dell' __
33 Bronte's "Jane __"
35 Tips
36 Curds' companion
37 Chum
39 Behave
41 Long, angry speech
44 Green Hornet's aide
45 Touch on
48 Sheer
53 Not of this world
54 Tank's contents
55 Portland or rubber
57 Stuff
58 Provide money for
59 Dimple
60 Crate
61 __ and void
63 Do a farm job
64 Brain-wave reading
65 Tam-tam
66 Obscure
68 Docile
70 Tokyo, formerly
71 Born and __
72 Two lines of verse
74 Harangue
76 Conscious
79 Fill with joy
81 Old Russian ruler
83 Search for food
87 Holy artifact
88 Wander
89 Stroke in golf
91 Feed a fte
92 Reach
94 One of the Muppets
96 Legless creature
97 Asian wild ass
98 Zilch
100 Cat variety
102 Word of agreement
104 U.K. media giant
107 Zola work
109 Efface
110 Old Roman poet
111 Jewel
114 Neighbor of Thailand
116 Grow together
118 Qty.
119 Contract a muscle
120 Duplicate
121 Epic by Homer
123 City in Texas
125 Rind
126 Characteristic
127 Peter's __
128 Twelvemonth
129 Hawaiian city
130 Unlucky fellow
131 Haggard title
133 Kind of lesson
136 Liquefy
137 Insensible state
141 Graven image
144 Engrossed
145 Cry heard at sea
146 Fleur-de- __
149 Expressed a thought
151 Exposed
153 Press
155 Alchemist in German legend
157 Conditional release
158 Kalamata
159 Cheer
160 Family member
161 Bundle of papers
162 Ran at an easy pace
163 Best or Ferber
164 Compare
DOWN
1 Baroque composer
2 __ Stanley Gardner
3 Kanten
4 Mongrel
5 Irreligious one
6 Composition
7 Man
8 Hairpiece
9 Bring to light
10 Mediterranean island
11 Poe's bird
12 Bother
13 Ersatz
14 Card with three pips
15 Grassland
16 Wash against
17 Chester __ Arthur
18 Fix
19 God of war
23 Design detail
30 Alert color
32 __ Grande
34 Pit viper
36 Do a garden job
37 Speedy
38 Barrier of a kind
40 Pull
41 Strongbox
42 Hint
43 "The Fellowship of the __"
44 Chess piece
46 Stiller or Kingsley
47 E pluribus __
49 Rocky hill
50 Sapling
51 Minced oath
52 Seized auto
54 Car part
55 Farm structure
56 Rejoice
59 Deer
60 Navy or baby
62 Frond
65 "Ode on a __ Urn"
66 Intimate group
67 Hate
69 Rapped
71 De Palma or Dennehy
72 Grottoes
73 Grayish brown
75 Educate
76 Genus of macaws
77 Rainy
78 Elevation (Abbr.)
80 Easy toss
82 Abbr. on a map
84 One __ __ time
85 Mil. rank
86 Work unit
90 Go places
93 Sask. neighbor
95 "__ Bulba"
96 Waistcoat
99 Irked
101 Doll's word
103 Blend
104 Radar-screen image
105 Bundle
106 Change purse item
108 __ -de-camp
110 Butterine
111 Farm animal
112 Monumental
113 Traditional story
115 Cul-de- __
117 Oolong, e.g.
119 Touched
120 Ship's company
122 __ Plaines
124 Marquee sign
125 Image
126 Quantity of hors d'oeuvres
129 With-it
130 "__ cares?"
132 Secrete
134 Alla __
135 World-weary
136 Greek letter
137 Robbers' foes
138 Colorful fish
139 Muck
140 Celebes ox
142 Old Greek coin
143 French composer
145 Dramatic conflict
146 Fortune
147 Ait
148 Kind of British gun
150 Sprite
152 Rend
154 Pole
156 Black cuckoo
