ACROSS

1 Sandcastle site

6 Beige

10 Sailing vessel

15 Cousin to the camel

20 Quarrel

21 Steer clear of

22 Speed-trap device

23 Waterproofing material

24 Bow or Barton

25 Wise

26 Call forth

27 Old court dance

28 That girl

29 Capture

31 Commedia dell' __

33 Bronte's "Jane __"

35 Tips

36 Curds' companion

37 Chum

39 Behave

41 Long, angry speech

44 Green Hornet's aide

45 Touch on

48 Sheer

53 Not of this world

54 Tank's contents

55 Portland or rubber

57 Stuff

58 Provide money for

59 Dimple

60 Crate

61 __ and void

63 Do a farm job

64 Brain-wave reading

65 Tam-tam

66 Obscure

68 Docile

70 Tokyo, formerly

71 Born and __

72 Two lines of verse

74 Harangue

76 Conscious

79 Fill with joy

81 Old Russian ruler

83 Search for food

87 Holy artifact

88 Wander

89 Stroke in golf

91 Feed a fte

92 Reach

94 One of the Muppets

96 Legless creature

97 Asian wild ass

98 Zilch

100 Cat variety

102 Word of agreement

104 U.K. media giant

107 Zola work

109 Efface

110 Old Roman poet

111 Jewel

114 Neighbor of Thailand

116 Grow together

118 Qty.

119 Contract a muscle

120 Duplicate

121 Epic by Homer

123 City in Texas

125 Rind

126 Characteristic

127 Peter's __

128 Twelvemonth

129 Hawaiian city

130 Unlucky fellow

131 Haggard title

133 Kind of lesson

136 Liquefy

137 Insensible state

141 Graven image

144 Engrossed

145 Cry heard at sea

146 Fleur-de- __

149 Expressed a thought

151 Exposed

153 Press

155 Alchemist in German legend

157 Conditional release

158 Kalamata

159 Cheer

160 Family member

161 Bundle of papers

162 Ran at an easy pace

163 Best or Ferber

164 Compare

DOWN

1 Baroque composer

2 __ Stanley Gardner

3 Kanten

4 Mongrel

5 Irreligious one

6 Composition

7 Man

8 Hairpiece

9 Bring to light

10 Mediterranean island

11 Poe's bird

12 Bother

13 Ersatz

14 Card with three pips

15 Grassland

16 Wash against

17 Chester __ Arthur

18 Fix

19 God of war

23 Design detail

30 Alert color

32 __ Grande

34 Pit viper

36 Do a garden job

37 Speedy

38 Barrier of a kind

40 Pull

41 Strongbox

42 Hint

43 "The Fellowship of the __"

44 Chess piece

46 Stiller or Kingsley

47 E pluribus __

49 Rocky hill

50 Sapling

51 Minced oath

52 Seized auto

54 Car part

55 Farm structure

56 Rejoice

59 Deer

60 Navy or baby

62 Frond

65 "Ode on a __ Urn"

66 Intimate group

67 Hate

69 Rapped

71 De Palma or Dennehy

72 Grottoes

73 Grayish brown

75 Educate

76 Genus of macaws

77 Rainy

78 Elevation (Abbr.)

80 Easy toss

82 Abbr. on a map

84 One __ __ time

85 Mil. rank

86 Work unit

90 Go places

93 Sask. neighbor

95 "__ Bulba"

96 Waistcoat

99 Irked

101 Doll's word

103 Blend

104 Radar-screen image

105 Bundle

106 Change purse item

108 __ -de-camp

110 Butterine

111 Farm animal

112 Monumental

113 Traditional story

115 Cul-de- __

117 Oolong, e.g.

119 Touched

120 Ship's company

122 __ Plaines

124 Marquee sign

125 Image

126 Quantity of hors d'oeuvres

129 With-it

130 "__ cares?"

132 Secrete

134 Alla __

135 World-weary

136 Greek letter

137 Robbers' foes

138 Colorful fish

139 Muck

140 Celebes ox

142 Old Greek coin

143 French composer

145 Dramatic conflict

146 Fortune

147 Ait

148 Kind of British gun

150 Sprite

152 Rend

154 Pole

156 Black cuckoo

