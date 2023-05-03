Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FILM TITLE MALE CHARACTERS
Name the actor who portrayed the title character. (e.g., “Borat” (2006). Answer: Sacha Baron Cohen.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Ben-Hur” (1959)
Answer________
2. “Rambo” (2008)
Answer________
3. “Hannibal” (2001)
Answer________
4. “Jerry Maguire” (1996)
Answer________
5. “Edward Scissorhands” (1990)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)
Answer________
7. “The Truman Show” (1998)
Answer________
8. “Citizen Kane” (1941)
Answer________
9. “Scarface” (1983)
Answer________
10. “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” (2001)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “Schindler’s List” (1993)
Answer________
12. “Ali” (2001)
Answer________
13. “Saving Private Ryan” (1998)
Answer________
14. “Sherlock Holmes” (2009)
Answer________
15. “John Wick” (2014)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Charlton Heston. 2. Sylvester Stallone. 3. Anthony Hopkins. 4. Tom Cruise. 5. Johnny Depp. 6. Harrison Ford. 7. Jim Carrey. 8. Orson Welles. 9. Al Pacino. 10. Daniel Radcliffe. 11. Liam Neeson. 12. Will Smith. 13. Matt Damon. 14. Robert Downey Jr. 15. Keanu Reeves.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
