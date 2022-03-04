Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PRIDE
(e.g., Bible quote: Pride goeth before ____. Answer: Destruction.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Proverb: Pride goes before a ____.
Answer________
2. In zoology, a pride is a group of ____.
Answer________
3. The 1942 film “The Pride of the Yankees” was a tribute to this player.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Pride” is a member of this deadly group.
Answer________
5. What do the letters represent in “LGBT pride”?
Answer________
6. What character in “Pride and Prejudice” represents pride?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A character flaw in Greek tragedy was this, meaning “overbearing pride.”
Answer________
8. Title of “The Lion King 2.”
Answer________
9. William Blake: “The pride of the ____ is the glory of God.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Fall. 2. Lions. 3. Lou Gehrig. 4. Seven deadly sins. 5. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender. 6. Mr. (Fitzwilliam) Darcy. 7. Hubris. 8. “The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride.” 9. Peacock.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
