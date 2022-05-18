Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICAN AUTHORS
Name the author of the two pieces of literature. (e.g., "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" & "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." Answer: Mark Twain.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "The Grapes of Wrath" & "Of Mice and Men"
Answer________
2. "The Old Man and the Sea" & "A Farewell to Arms"
Answer________
3. "The Stand" & "The Shining"
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "The Great Gatsby" & "Tender Is the Night"
Answer________
5. "The Glass Menagerie" & "A Streetcar Named Desire"
Answer________
6. "Breakfast at Tiffany's" & "In Cold Blood"
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Absalom, Absalom!" & "As I Lay Dying"
Answer________
8. "The Witches of Eastwick" & "Rabbit, Run"
Answer________
9. "Fahrenheit 451" & "The Martian Chronicles"
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. John Steinbeck. 2. Ernest Hemingway. 3. Stephen King. 4. F. Scott Fitzgerald. 5. Tennessee Williams. 6. Truman Capote. 7. William Faulkner. 8. John Updike. 9. Ray Bradbury.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
