Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STATE CAPITALS
Name the capital city and its state. (e.g., It was named after a famous Italian explorer. Answer: Columbus, Ohio.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The city is named after the 16th president of the U.S.
Answer________
2. It is nicknamed the "Mile High City."
Answer________
3. The southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Home of the Mark Twain House and nicknamed the "Insurance Capital of the World."
Answer________
5. This capital city was named after William Trent.
Answer________
6. This state capital is named after a favorite of Queen Elizabeth I. He was beheaded.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The capital is named after a city in Kent County, England.
Answer________
8. The name was chosen as it described a city born from the ruins of a former civilization.
Answer________
9. This state capital is named in honor of a German chancellor.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lincoln, Nebraska. 2. Denver, Colorado. 3. Austin, Texas. 4. Hartford, Connecticut. 5. Trenton, New Jersey. 6. Raleigh, North Carolina. 7. Dover, Delaware. 8. Phoenix, Arizona. 9. Bismarck, North Dakota.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
