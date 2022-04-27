Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “CITY” CITIES
Each answer is a city with “City” in its name. (e.g., The most populous city in North America. Answer: Mexico City.
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It was formerly known as Saigon.
Answer________
2. The largest city in Missouri.
Answer________
3. The capital city of a country in Central America.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A coastal resort city known for its casinos, boardwalk and beaches.
Answer________
5. It is governed by the Holy See.
Answer________
6. One of its nicknames is “OKC.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The dinar used in this city is the highest-valued currency unit in the world.
Answer________
8. This city was founded by settlers led by Brigham Young.
Answer________
9. Lyrical line: “_____ Sue, your hair is red, your eyes are blue.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ho Chi Minh City. 2. Kansas City. 3. Panama City or Guatemala City. 4. Atlantic City. 5. Vatican City. 6. Oklahoma City. 7. Kuwait City. 8. Salt Lake City. 9. Sioux City.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
