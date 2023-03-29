ACROSS
1 Put in a secret place
6 Play a uke
11 Tranquility
16 Station
21 Supple
22 Type of porridge
23 Solemn promises
24 Tropical resin
25 Tin Pan __
26 Not fitting
28 Fruity drink
29 Peak on Crete
30 Liberate
31 Unfashionable
32 Practical joke
34 Time
35 Cozy dwelling
37 Allow
38 Dress in finery
40 Caustic substance
41 Boy
42 Frosts
44 Shoulder piece
46 Strike
49 Moistened with drippings
52 Loot
53 Plus
55 Discards
59 Enough
60 The __ the merrier
61 Leaned
64 Seer's deck
65 Long river
66 Phone
67 Fellow
68 Opposite of masc.
70 Bomb in the water
71 Cuckoo
72 Musical group
73 Throw
74 Dark beer
76 Chem or bio
77 Numbers game
79 Roadster
80 Wicked
82 Make less severe
84 Scorch
85 Hoodlum
86 Metropolis
87 Source of poi
88 Dismal
90 Facilitate
91 __ and downs
92 Extremist
95 Chronicle (Abbr.)
96 Fond one
98 Sculls
100 Cooper or Oldman
101 Regret
102 Starting from (2 wds.)
104 Insect egg
105 Trick
106 Fat
107 Pedestal part
108 Asia __
110 Die
112 Something poisonous
113 Lustrous fabric
114 Jackson or Johnson
116 Rend
117 New (Abbr.)
118 "Robinson __"
119 Power co. output
121 Exercise type
124 Profit
125 Books pro (Abbr.)
128 __ forma
130 Artless
131 Mongrel
132 Hazard on a golf course
136 Sprinted
137 Walks
139 Wind dir.
140 Make smooth by rubbing
141 "__ Town"
142 Rye fungus
144 Damaged by the elements
147 Measuring device
149 Prospect
150 A Muppet
151 Put the ball in play
152 Contend
153 Pitched
154 Pub drink
155 Inscribe
156 Hard-nosed
DOWN
1 Killed
2 Diacritical mark
3 One of the Titans
4 That girl
5 Attention-getter
6 Steeples
7 Doctrine
8 Marathon
9 Troop support gp.
10 Hanukkah candelabrum
11 Entrance
12 __ Claire
13 Surmounting
14 Uncouth fellow
15 Compositions
16 Kind of chair
17 Whitney or Wallach
18 Piano part
19 Last Greek letter
20 Sleepy
27 Spiritual leader
30 Ran off
33 Tidings
36 Give a name to
38 Vaulted area
39 Leavening agent
43 So-so grade
44 __ Grey tea
45 Explosive stuff
47 Play part
48 Streetcar
49 Hackneyed
50 __ acid
51 Instant (2 wds.)
52 Frosty
54 With skill
56 Blue bloods
57 Juan __ de Leon
58 Mug
60 Lots
61 French article
62 Not very confident
63 __ volente
66 Bag for travel (Hyph.)
67 Beautiful
69 A condiment
72 Goatee
73 Greek letters
74 Perches
75 Sycophant
78 Light meal
79 Burn
81 Bigwigs, briefly
83 Calendar abbr.
85 Go unsteadily
88 Play
89 Plant secretion
92 Hard to get
93 Broadcast portion
94 Sierra __
97 End
99 Powdery residue
100 Crew
103 Links cry
105 Become more mellow
106 Secular
107 Dishearten
109 Kinsman (Abbr.)
111 Estuary
112 Soft cheese
113 __ Lanka
115 Cried
117 Coin's "head" side
118 Greeting or calling
120 Embroidery
122 Bit of bacon
123 River in France
124 Artilleryman
125 Summit
126 Make thirsty
127 Rage
129 Musical drama
131 Cut up
133 Baton __
134 Be a sign of
135 Primp
137 Cook in water
138 Crooned
140 Kind
143 United
145 Gift for dad
146 Cyst
147 State of matter
148 Skill
