ACROSS

1 Put in a secret place

6 Play a uke

11 Tranquility

16 Station

21 Supple

22 Type of porridge

23 Solemn promises

24 Tropical resin

25 Tin Pan __

26 Not fitting

28 Fruity drink

29 Peak on Crete

30 Liberate

31 Unfashionable

32 Practical joke

34 Time

35 Cozy dwelling

37 Allow

38 Dress in finery

40 Caustic substance

41 Boy

42 Frosts

44 Shoulder piece

46 Strike

49 Moistened with drippings

52 Loot

53 Plus

55 Discards

59 Enough

60 The __ the merrier

61 Leaned

64 Seer's deck

65 Long river

66 Phone

67 Fellow

68 Opposite of masc.

70 Bomb in the water

71 Cuckoo

72 Musical group

73 Throw

74 Dark beer

76 Chem or bio

77 Numbers game

79 Roadster

80 Wicked

82 Make less severe

84 Scorch

85 Hoodlum

86 Metropolis

87 Source of poi

88 Dismal

90 Facilitate

91 __ and downs

92 Extremist

95 Chronicle (Abbr.)

96 Fond one

98 Sculls

100 Cooper or Oldman

101 Regret

102 Starting from (2 wds.)

104 Insect egg

105 Trick

106 Fat

107 Pedestal part

108 Asia __

110 Die

112 Something poisonous

113 Lustrous fabric

114 Jackson or Johnson

116 Rend

117 New (Abbr.)

118 "Robinson __"

119 Power co. output

121 Exercise type

124 Profit

125 Books pro (Abbr.)

128 __ forma

130 Artless

131 Mongrel

132 Hazard on a golf course

136 Sprinted

137 Walks

139 Wind dir.

140 Make smooth by rubbing

141 "__ Town"

142 Rye fungus

144 Damaged by the elements

147 Measuring device

149 Prospect

150 A Muppet

151 Put the ball in play

152 Contend

153 Pitched

154 Pub drink

155 Inscribe

156 Hard-nosed

DOWN

1 Killed

2 Diacritical mark

3 One of the Titans

4 That girl

5 Attention-getter

6 Steeples

7 Doctrine

8 Marathon

9 Troop support gp.

10 Hanukkah candelabrum

11 Entrance

12 __ Claire

13 Surmounting

14 Uncouth fellow

15 Compositions

16 Kind of chair

17 Whitney or Wallach

18 Piano part

19 Last Greek letter

20 Sleepy

27 Spiritual leader

30 Ran off

33 Tidings

36 Give a name to

38 Vaulted area

39 Leavening agent

43 So-so grade

44 __ Grey tea

45 Explosive stuff

47 Play part

48 Streetcar

49 Hackneyed

50 __ acid

51 Instant (2 wds.)

52 Frosty

54 With skill

56 Blue bloods

57 Juan __ de Leon

58 Mug

60 Lots

61 French article

62 Not very confident

63 __ volente

66 Bag for travel (Hyph.)

67 Beautiful

69 A condiment

72 Goatee

73 Greek letters

74 Perches

75 Sycophant

78 Light meal

79 Burn

81 Bigwigs, briefly

83 Calendar abbr.

85 Go unsteadily

88 Play

89 Plant secretion

92 Hard to get

93 Broadcast portion

94 Sierra __

97 End

99 Powdery residue

100 Crew

103 Links cry

105 Become more mellow

106 Secular

107 Dishearten

109 Kinsman (Abbr.)

111 Estuary

112 Soft cheese

113 __ Lanka

115 Cried

117 Coin's "head" side

118 Greeting or calling

120 Embroidery

122 Bit of bacon

123 River in France

124 Artilleryman

125 Summit

126 Make thirsty

127 Rage

129 Musical drama

131 Cut up

133 Baton __

134 Be a sign of

135 Primp

137 Cook in water

138 Crooned

140 Kind

143 United

145 Gift for dad

146 Cyst

147 State of matter

148 Skill

