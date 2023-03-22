Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AFRICAN COUNTRIES
You are provided with the first three letters of the name of a country in Africa. Complete the name. (e.g., Cha. Answer: Chad.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Ken
2. Eth
3. Alg
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Tun
5. Sen
6. Uga
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Gha
8. Ben
9. Moz
ANSWERS: 1. Kenya. 2. Ethiopia. 3. Algeria. 4. Tunisia. 5. Senegal. 6. Uganda. 7. Ghana. 8. Benin. 9. Mozambique.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
