Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: AFRICAN COUNTRIES

You are provided with the first three letters of the name of a country in Africa. Complete the name. (e.g., Cha. Answer: Chad.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Ken

Answer________

2. Eth

Answer________

3. Alg

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Tun

Answer________

5. Sen

Answer________

6. Uga

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Gha

Answer________

8. Ben

Answer________

9. Moz

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Kenya. 2. Ethiopia. 3. Algeria. 4. Tunisia. 5. Senegal. 6. Uganda. 7. Ghana. 8. Benin. 9. Mozambique.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you