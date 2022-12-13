Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BELLS
(e.g., It was previously called the Old State House Bell. Answer: Liberty Bell.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the most common bell used in a household?
Answer________
2. For what special use was a ship's bell used?
Answer________
3. This song was originally published under the title "The One Horse Open Sleigh."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. What question is raised in the fable known as "The Mice in Council"?
Answer________
5. What song contains the lyrics "Ring-a-ling, hear them ring"?
Answer________
6. The Leaning Tower of Pisa is a campanile. What is a campanile?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is campanology?
Answer________
8. Music from the album "Tubular Bells" provides the soundtrack for this 1973 horror film.
Answer________
9. Which American wrote the poem "The Bells"?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Doorbell. 2. An indication of time. 3. "Jingle Bells." 4. "Who will bell the cat?" 5. "Silver Bells." 6. A bell tower. 7. The skill or study of ringing bells. 8. "The Exorcist." 9. Edgar Allan Poe.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
