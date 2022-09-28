Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COMPUTERS
(e.g., For what do the letters “PC” stand? Answer: Personal computer.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. For what do the letters “WWW” stand?
Answer________
2. Four-letter term for the process of starting or restarting a computer.
Answer________
3. The fictional computer in the film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A “hot” barrier to protect your PC against viruses and malware.
Answer________
5. What is software?
Answer________
6. Three-word term for a simple method of reproducing text from a source to a destination.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is meant by ROM?
Answer________
8. A three-letter word for a defect in the code or routine of a program.
Answer________
9. The pointer, usually arrow shaped, which is controlled by the mouse.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. World wide web. 2. Boot. 3. HAL. 4. Firewall. 5. The programs used by a computer. 6. Copy and paste. 7. Read-only memory. 8. Bug. 9. Cursor.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
