Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MUSIC
(e.g., Who is the subject of the 2013 film "The Devil's Violinist"? Answer: Niccolo Paganini.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which famous composer became deaf later in his life?
Answer________
2. What musical features the song "Get Me to the Church on Time"?
Answer________
3. What character is prisoner number 24601 in the musical "Les Miserables"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Antonio Vivaldi composed a group of violin concerts called "The Four ____."
Answer________
5. This genre of popular music originated in New Orleans around 1900.
Answer________
6. The first line of this song from "The Sound of Music" is "Raindrops on roses."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Ludwig van Beethoven originally planned to dedicate the "Eroica" to which prominent figure?
Answer________
8. By what name is rapper O'Shea Jackson Sr. professionally known?
Answer________
9. "Jump" was a big hit for which American hard rock band?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ludwig van Beethoven. 2. "My Fair Lady." 3. Jean Valjean. 4. Seasons. 5. Jazz. 6. "My Favorite Things." 7. Napoleon Bonaparte. 8. Ice Cube. 9. Van Halen.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
