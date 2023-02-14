ACROSS

1 War horse

6 God of love

10 El __, Texas

14 Subsequently

19 Monte __

20 Gamblers' haven

22 Collect

24 Hag

25 Marine plants

26 Like a gymnast

27 Callas or Montessori

28 Lone Star State resident

29 Plunder

30 Avoid

32 Opera by Bellini

34 Location

35 Alliance between nations

39 Four pairs

41 Light-year and kilometer

43 Supermarket sign

45 Toothed wheels

47 __ voce

48 Work unit

51 Respiration

53 Lose freshness

55 Nothing

56 Place in Belgium

59 Raised platform

61 __ homo!

62 Piece

64 Box

66 Make fit for

68 Powers __ be

70 Epic featuring the Trojan Horse

72 Femme fatale

73 Youngsters

75 Brought to bay

77 Domesticated

79 Attractive

80 City in Ontario

82 Lo-cal lunch

84 Gives pleasure to

86 Tranquil

88 Dud of a car

90 Comedian __ Chappelle

91 Sailor's container for personal items (2 wds.)

95 French artist

97 Wild blue __

101 Acrimony

102 Break of day

104 Stair post

106 Stand for a hot dish

108 Serviceable

110 Cereal grass

112 Auction

114 Upper crust

115 Prisoner-of-war camp

117 Summit

118 Chilly

120 Pasternak character

121 Turf

122 Firearm

124 First king of the Israelites

126 Poems

128 __ de plume

129 Icy rain

131 Not at all original

133 Greek letter

135 Picket-line participant

139 "Hurrah!"

141 Prepares

145 Hideout

146 "Beats me" gesture

148 Improve

150 Electrical unit

151 Extemporize (Hyph.)

153 __ salts

155 Snoops

157 Jargon

158 Strainer

159 __ the Riveter

160 All together (2 wds.)

161 Chinese or Japanese, e.g.

162 Chartered

163 Torn

164 "Orinoco Flow" singer

165 Exhausted

DOWN

1 Climb

2 Claw

3 Rye fungus

4 Filled with gladness

5 Female animal

6 Actress __ Gardner

7 Huge (Pref.)

8 Pointed arch

9 Tar Heel State capital

10 Grier or Dawber

11 "__ __ for All Seasons"

12 Indian instrument

13 Egyptian god

14 Behave

15 California city

16 Poisonous

17 Related maternally

18 Descartes and Coty

21 Wool cloth

23 O.T. strongman

31 Liquefy

33 Upper room

36 Seize

37 Whitewall

38 Put up

40 Absolute nonsense

42 Book of maps

44 Pricey boat

46 Lean

48 Cheese variety

49 Kind of beacon

50 Colossus

52 Salty drops

54 Step on

56 Walk with pride

57 Some writers

58 English queen

60 See

63 Used a stopwatch

65 Accustomed to opulence

67 Land area

69 Blue-green color

70 Intransigent

71 Put off

74 Influences

76 Basic (Abbr.)

78 Piece of fairway

81 Book for photos

83 Finished

85 Literary category

87 Craze

89 Tidings

91 Likewise

92 Greek epic by Homer

93 Reveal

94 Drinks

96 Instruct

98 Pickle flavoring

99 Water brand

100 Stylishly old fashioned

101 Kiss

103 Fold

105 Frank __ Wright

107 Group of players

109 Ern

111 Place far from a city

113 "__ Gantry"

116 Conjecture

119 Remove, in printing

123 Lower

125 Old Italian money

126 Gear position

127 Depot (Abbr.)

129 Endeavor

130 Sluggishness

132 Florida city

134 Counsel

135 Spatter

136 Wheel spokes

137 Type of cargo ship

138 Charlotte __

140 Edible bulb

142 Ancient region of Asia Minor

143 British composer

144 Hard

147 Enter (2 wds.)

149 Gainsay

152 Cot

154 Encountered

156 The bounding main

157 Rule

