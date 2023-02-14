ACROSS
1 War horse
6 God of love
10 El __, Texas
14 Subsequently
19 Monte __
20 Gamblers' haven
22 Collect
24 Hag
25 Marine plants
26 Like a gymnast
27 Callas or Montessori
28 Lone Star State resident
29 Plunder
30 Avoid
32 Opera by Bellini
34 Location
35 Alliance between nations
39 Four pairs
41 Light-year and kilometer
43 Supermarket sign
45 Toothed wheels
47 __ voce
48 Work unit
51 Respiration
53 Lose freshness
55 Nothing
56 Place in Belgium
59 Raised platform
61 __ homo!
62 Piece
64 Box
66 Make fit for
68 Powers __ be
70 Epic featuring the Trojan Horse
72 Femme fatale
73 Youngsters
75 Brought to bay
77 Domesticated
79 Attractive
80 City in Ontario
82 Lo-cal lunch
84 Gives pleasure to
86 Tranquil
88 Dud of a car
90 Comedian __ Chappelle
91 Sailor's container for personal items (2 wds.)
95 French artist
97 Wild blue __
101 Acrimony
102 Break of day
104 Stair post
106 Stand for a hot dish
108 Serviceable
110 Cereal grass
112 Auction
114 Upper crust
115 Prisoner-of-war camp
117 Summit
118 Chilly
120 Pasternak character
121 Turf
122 Firearm
124 First king of the Israelites
126 Poems
128 __ de plume
129 Icy rain
131 Not at all original
133 Greek letter
135 Picket-line participant
139 "Hurrah!"
141 Prepares
145 Hideout
146 "Beats me" gesture
148 Improve
150 Electrical unit
151 Extemporize (Hyph.)
153 __ salts
155 Snoops
157 Jargon
158 Strainer
159 __ the Riveter
160 All together (2 wds.)
161 Chinese or Japanese, e.g.
162 Chartered
163 Torn
164 "Orinoco Flow" singer
165 Exhausted
DOWN
1 Climb
2 Claw
3 Rye fungus
4 Filled with gladness
5 Female animal
6 Actress __ Gardner
7 Huge (Pref.)
8 Pointed arch
9 Tar Heel State capital
10 Grier or Dawber
11 "__ __ for All Seasons"
12 Indian instrument
13 Egyptian god
14 Behave
15 California city
16 Poisonous
17 Related maternally
18 Descartes and Coty
21 Wool cloth
23 O.T. strongman
31 Liquefy
33 Upper room
36 Seize
37 Whitewall
38 Put up
40 Absolute nonsense
42 Book of maps
44 Pricey boat
46 Lean
48 Cheese variety
49 Kind of beacon
50 Colossus
52 Salty drops
54 Step on
56 Walk with pride
57 Some writers
58 English queen
60 See
63 Used a stopwatch
65 Accustomed to opulence
67 Land area
69 Blue-green color
70 Intransigent
71 Put off
74 Influences
76 Basic (Abbr.)
78 Piece of fairway
81 Book for photos
83 Finished
85 Literary category
87 Craze
89 Tidings
91 Likewise
92 Greek epic by Homer
93 Reveal
94 Drinks
96 Instruct
98 Pickle flavoring
99 Water brand
100 Stylishly old fashioned
101 Kiss
103 Fold
105 Frank __ Wright
107 Group of players
109 Ern
111 Place far from a city
113 "__ Gantry"
116 Conjecture
119 Remove, in printing
123 Lower
125 Old Italian money
126 Gear position
127 Depot (Abbr.)
129 Endeavor
130 Sluggishness
132 Florida city
134 Counsel
135 Spatter
136 Wheel spokes
137 Type of cargo ship
138 Charlotte __
140 Edible bulb
142 Ancient region of Asia Minor
143 British composer
144 Hard
147 Enter (2 wds.)
149 Gainsay
152 Cot
154 Encountered
156 The bounding main
157 Rule
