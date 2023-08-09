Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: U.S. POLITICAL PARTIES
(e.g., What are the two dominant U.S. political parties? Answer: Democrats and Republicans.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What colors are associated with each of the parties?
Answer________
2. What is the animal logo associated with each party?
Answer________
3. Which party is recognized as left and which as right?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Which party is correlated with rural areas and which with urban areas?
Answer________
5. The term “____ voter” is used for someone who has not yet decided who to vote for.
Answer________
6. What is the name of the group of presidential electors who appoint the president?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Which president served (a) the longest term, (b) the shortest term?
Answer________
8. Identify the largest third party since the 1980s.
Answer________
9. What party is considered to have been the first political party in the United States?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Blue (Democrats), red (Republicans). 2. Donkey, Democrats; elephant, Republicans. 3. Left, Democrats; right, Republicans. 4. Rural areas, Republicans; urban areas, Democrats. 5. Swing voter. 6. Electoral College. 7. Franklin D. Roosevelt (4,422 days), William Henry Harrison (31 days). 8. Libertarian Party. 9. Federalist Party.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
