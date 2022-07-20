Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICANA
(e.g., Who played Gilligan on TV’s “Gilligan’s Island”? Answer: Bob Denver.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. For what activity are the Harlem Globetrotters known?
2. What is the Indianapolis 500?
3. In the song lyrics, whose body “lies a-mouldering in the grave”?
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. George M. Cohan song title: “Give My Regards to _____.”
5. Who was nicknamed “Lone Eagle”?
6. In a poem, this man made a famous “midnight ride.”
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who wrote the 2017 memoir “Promise Me, Dad”?
8. What is the name of the salesman in “Death of a Salesman”?
9. Complete the jingle: “_____ hits the spot. Twelve full ounces, that’s a lot.”
ANSWERS: 1. Basketball. 2. A 500-mile automobile race. 3. John Brown’s. 4. Broadway. 5. Charles A. Lindbergh. 6. Paul Revere. 7. Joe Biden. 8. William “Willy” Loman. 9. Pepsi-Cola.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
