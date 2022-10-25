Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: RED THINGS
(e.g., The "Red Planet." Answer: Mars.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Red Sea is between which two continents?
Answer________
2. The name by which Manfred von Richthofen is best known.
Answer________
3. The name of this gemstone comes from the Latin word for "red."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He founded the first settlement in Greenland and was the father of Leif Erikson.
Answer________
5. Stephen Crane is the author of this war novel.
Answer________
6. This racehorse won 20 of 21 races and was nicknamed "Big Red."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This rock band is considered to be one of the most successful in the history of alternative rock.
Answer________
8. This 1998 film about a musical instrument spans four centuries and five countries.
Answer________
9. This French 1956 fantasy short film follows the adventures of a young boy.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Africa and Asia. 2. "The Red Baron." 3. Ruby. 4. "Erik the Red." 5. "The Red Badge of Courage." 6. Man o' War. 7. Red Hot Chili Peppers. 8. "The Red Violin." 9. "The Red Balloon."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
