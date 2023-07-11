Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE
(e.g., How many chambers are in the human heart? Answer: Four.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What device is used as a lie detector?
Answer________
2. Lack of this substance in your body can cause diabetes.
Answer________
3. What is the acronym for "sound navigation and ranging"?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In an eye donation, what part of the human eye is most commonly utilized?
Answer________
5. This household item is an aqueous solution of acetic acid.
Answer________
6. This eating disorder is characterized by binge eating followed by purging.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Ole Romer was first to measure the velocity of _____.
Answer________
8. What hormone is responsible for typical female sexual characteristics?
Answer________
9. SAD is a type of depression. For what is SAD an acronym?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Polygraph. 2. Insulin. 3. Sonar. 4. Cornea. 5. Vinegar. 6. Bulimia (nervosa). 7. Light. 8. Estrogen. 9. Seasonal affective disorder.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
