Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: POTPOURRI
(e.g., What three-letter word can mean a container or marijuana? Answer: Pot.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Catherine the Great was an empress of which country?
Answer________
2. In which country was the Vichy government?
Answer________
3. "Suffrage" refers to the right to ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A "___ bargain" permits a defendant to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Answer________
5. The word "_____" refers to accumulating a commodity in excess of normal needs.
Answer________
6. What song begins, "From this valley they say you are going ..."?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who is identified with the quote "I never met a man I didn't like"?
Answer________
8. An _____ angle is an angle that measures more than 90 degrees but less than 180 degrees.
Answer________
9. For what is "radar" an acronym?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Russia. 2. France. 3. Vote. 4. Plea. 5. Hoarding. 6."Red River Valley." 7. Will Rogers. 8. Obtuse. 9. Radio detection and ranging.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.