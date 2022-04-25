Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 29
(e.g., In which state is the town of Twentynine Palms? Answer: California.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Which month has 29 days in a leap year?
Answer________
2. Which planet requires over 29 years to orbit the sun?
Answer________
3. What is 29 in Roman numerals?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The highest possible score in this card game is 29.
Answer________
5. Name one common language that has a 29-letter alphabet? (Additional answers may be possible.)
Answer________
6. In this Glenn Miller song, the train departs on track 29.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What metal has an atomic number of 29?
Answer________
8. In 2020, this team set a record by scoring 29 times against the Miami Marlins.
Answer________
9. The name of a four-engine, heavy bomber of World War II.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. February. 2. Saturn. 3. XXIX. 4. Cribbage or Khanhoo. 5. Turkish, Swedish, Danish, Vietnamese or Norwegian. 6. “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” 7. Copper. 8. Atlanta Braves. 9. Boeing B-29 (Superfortress).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
