Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ENDS WITH A SILENT “T”
Complete the sentence with a five- or six-letter word that ends with a silent “t.” (e.g., We stayed overnight at a ski ____. Answer: Chalet.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Modern ____ dancers are provided with greater foot support.
Answer________
2. The Home ____ is a major home-improvement company.
Answer________
3. The green ____ was the official headdress of British Commandos in World War II.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. I ordered a fine ____ of salmon.
Answer________
5. We enjoyed a fine bottle of _____ wine with our meal.
Answer________
6. The bathroom had a tub, sink, toilet and ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The restaurant offered ____ service instead of self-parking.
Answer________
8. His unique research in the Arctic gave the scientist a certain ____.
Answer________
9. I went back to the ____ for a second helping.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ballet. 2. Depot. 3. Beret. 4. Fillet. 5. Merlot. 6. Bidet. 7. Valet. 8. Cachet. 9. Buffet.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
