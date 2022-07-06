Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: AMERICAN
Each answer begins with “American.” (e.g., Its capital is Pago Pago. Answer: American Samoa.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. It lasted from 1775 to 1783.
Answer________
2. What is “AA” or “AAL”?
Answer________
3. An American ideal of a happy and successful life to which all may aspire.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The AFL was founded in 1886 and dissolved in 1955. What was it?
Answer________
5. A hotel rate that includes accommodation, breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Answer________
6. It lasted from 1861 to 1865.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This organization was founded by Clara Barton.
Answer________
8. The ABC TV network.
Answer________
9. This TV series is subtitled “The Search for a Superstar.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. American Revolution. 2. American Airlines. 3. American Dream. 4. American Federation of Labor. 5. American plan. 6. American Civil War. 7. American Red Cross. 8. American Broadcasting Company. 9. “American Idol.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
