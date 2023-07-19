Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS AIRPLANES
(e.g., First airliner constructed primarily of composite materials. Answer: Boeing 787 (Dreamliner).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Wright brothers’ aircraft.
Answer________
2. Charles Lindbergh made his nonstop flight across the Atlantic in it.
Answer________
3. The world’s first supersonic passenger jet.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Famous for its role during the Battle of Britain during World War II.
Answer________
5. Howard Hughes conceived the design of this massive “flying boat.”
Answer________
6. Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier in this craft.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This long-range, high-altitude aircraft is used for strategic reconnaissance.
Answer________
8. This airliner is a symbol of the American presidency.
Answer________
9. Nicknamed “Superjumbo,” it was built to challenge Boeing’s monopoly of the large airliner market.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Wright Flyer. 2. Spirit of St. Louis. 3. Concorde. 4. (Supermarine) Spitfire. 5. Spruce Goose (H-4 Hercules). 6. Bell X-1. 7. Blackbird (Lockheed SR-71). 8. Air Force One (currently a Boeing 747-200B). 9. Airbus (A380).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.