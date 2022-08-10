Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: STARTS WITH BLUE
Each answer is a word that begins with “blue.” (e.g., What is the common name of the hyacinthoides flower? Answer: Bluebell.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A type of slow and sad music that developed from songs of black slaves in the U.S.
Answer________
2. A photographic print of plans or technical drawings.
Answer________
3. In a folktale, he marries then murders one wife after another.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A type of country music from the southern U.S.
Answer________
5. Song lyrics: “I found my thrill on ______ Hill.”
Answer________
6. This fishing schooner is depicted on the back of the Canadian dime.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A short-range wireless technology.
Answer________
8. A woman having literary or intellectual interests.
Answer________
9. Jan Peerce had a hit song titled “____ of Happiness.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Blues. 2. Blueprint. 3. Bluebeard. 4. Bluegrass. 5. Blueberry. 6. Bluenose. 7. Bluetooth. 8. Bluestocking. 9. Bluebird.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
