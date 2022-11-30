Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.]
Subject: IT STARTS WITH “ME”
Each answer is a five-letter word that starts with “me.” (e.g., A large, round fruit. Answer: Melon.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Most people have three ____ a day.
Answer________
2. A basic unit of length.
Answer________
3. It is awarded to a hero.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A heart full of this is kind and forgiving.
Answer________
5. “Eat, drink, and be ____.”
Answer________
6. What ice does when warmed.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. A means of mass communication, such as newspapers, radio or television.
Answer________
8. Combine or join to become one.
Answer________
9. A noisy, confused fight involving a lot of people.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Meals. 2. Meter. 3. Medal. 4. Mercy. 5. Merry. 6. Melts. 7. Media. 8. Merge. 9. Melee.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
