Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: COUNTRY OF BIRTH

Name the country in which the person was born. (e.g., Simon Bolivar. Answer: Venezuela.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Muhammad

Answer________

2. Mel Gibson

Answer________

3. Pope Francis

Answer________

4. Florence Nightingale

Answer________

5. Elizabeth Taylor

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Frederic Chopin

Answer________

7. Hans Christian Andersen

Answer________

8. Charlie Chaplin

Answer________

9. Nelson Mandela

Answer________

10. Marie Curie

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Lord Buddha

Answer________

12. Che Guevara

Answer________

13. Bob Hope

Answer________

14. Sigmund Freud

Answer________

15. Karl Marx

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Saudi Arabia. 2. United States. 3. Argentina. 4. Italy. 5. England. 6. Poland. 7. Denmark. 8. England. 9. South Africa. 10. Poland. 11. Nepal. 12. Argentina. 13. England. 14. Czech Republic. 15. Germany.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

