Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COUNTRY OF BIRTH
Name the country in which the person was born. (e.g., Simon Bolivar. Answer: Venezuela.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Muhammad
Answer________
2. Mel Gibson
Answer________
3. Pope Francis
Answer________
4. Florence Nightingale
Answer________
5. Elizabeth Taylor
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Frederic Chopin
Answer________
7. Hans Christian Andersen
Answer________
8. Charlie Chaplin
Answer________
9. Nelson Mandela
Answer________
10. Marie Curie
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Lord Buddha
Answer________
12. Che Guevara
Answer________
13. Bob Hope
Answer________
14. Sigmund Freud
Answer________
15. Karl Marx
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Saudi Arabia. 2. United States. 3. Argentina. 4. Italy. 5. England. 6. Poland. 7. Denmark. 8. England. 9. South Africa. 10. Poland. 11. Nepal. 12. Argentina. 13. England. 14. Czech Republic. 15. Germany.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.