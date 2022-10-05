Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: OLD LITERATURE
(e.g., The “Aeneid” is a Latin epic poem attributed to this Roman poet. Answer: Virgil.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Genesis is the first book of this “old” book.
2. This collection of maxims is one of the books of the Christian Bible.
3. “The Pilgrim’s Progress” is a 1678 Christian allegory written by John _____.
4. This poem by Dante is divided into three parts: “Inferno,” “Purgatorio” and “Paradiso.”
5. A collection of stories by Chaucer. Each story is narrated by one of a group of pilgrims.
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. This book is a religious text of the Latter-day Saints movement.
7. “The Analects” is a collection of sayings and ideas of this famous Chinese philosopher.
8. Name either of the two epic Greek poems attributed to Homer.
9. It consists of the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.
10. The collection of folk tales “One Thousand and One Nights” is often known as the “_____ Nights.”
PH.D. LEVEL
11. This record of a British census and land survey was ordered by William the Conqueror.
12. It describes the title character’s killing of the water monster Grendel and its mother.
13. The “Rubaiyat of _____” was the title given to this translation of quatrains.
14. This ancient Athenian playwright is known as “The Father of Comedy.”
15. This tragic play by Goethe is considered to be the greatest work of German literature.
ANSWERS: 1. The Old Testament. 2. Proverbs. 3. Bunyan. 4. The “Divine Comedy.” 5. “The Canterbury Tales.” 6. “The Book of Mormon.” 7. Confucius. 8. “The Iliad” and “The Odyssey.” 9. The Torah. 10. “Arabian Nights.” 11. “The Domesday Book.” 12. “Beowulf.” 13. “Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.” 14. Aristophanes. 15. “Faust.”
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
