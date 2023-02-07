Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
(e.g., What is the national anthem? Answer: "The Star-Spangled Banner.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What is the national motto?
2. What are two major neighboring countries?
3. How many contiguous states are there?
4. Name the two major political parties.
5. By what name is the official residence of the president known?
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The federal government consists of the judicial and what two other branches?
7. The Republican Party is referred to as the GOP. What is meant by "GOP"?
8. Which two animals symbolize each of the two main parties?
9. Provide another nickname for the flag in addition to "The Star-Spangled Banner."
10. How many horizontal rows of stars are on the U.S. flag?
PH.D. LEVEL
11. How many members make up the Senate?
12. Identify the only federal district of the United States.
13. What is the street address of the president's residence?
14. What part of the White House has been referred to as the "Office of the First Lady"?
15. What date is inscribed on the tablet held by the Statue of Liberty?
ANSWERS: 1. In God We Trust. 2. Canada and Mexico. 3. 48. 4. Democratic Party and Republican Party. 5. The White House. 6. Legislative and executive. 7. Grand Old Party. 8. Elephant (Republican) and donkey (Democrat). 9. "Old Glory," "The Stars and Stripes," "The Red, White and Blue." 10. Nine. 11. 100. 12. Washington, D.C. 13. 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. 14. The East Wing. 15. JULY IV MDCCLXXVI (July 4, 1776, in Roman numerals).
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
