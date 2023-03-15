Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FICTION: BOOKS
(e.g., In which novel is the title character in a chariot race with Messala? Answer: “Ben-Hur.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The last line of this novel is, “God bless us, everyone.”
Answer________
2. Which character’s husbands include Charles Hamilton and Frank Kennedy?
Answer________
3. Which Canadian province provides the setting for “Anne of Green Gables”?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. This Lewis Carroll character vanishes, leaving only a smile.
Answer________
5. What kind of animal is Napoleon in “Animal Farm”?
Answer________
6. The central character of this novel is named Holly Golightly.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The title character of this novel is a gamekeeper named Oliver Mellors.
Answer________
8. What is the name of the count in “The Count of Monte Cristo”?
Answer________
9. Name the central character of “The Catcher in the Rye.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “A Christmas Carol.” 2. Scarlett O’Hara. 3. Prince Edward Island. 4. Cheshire Cat. 5. Pig. 6. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” 7. “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” 8. Edmond Dantes. 9. Holden Caulfield.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
