Subject: FICTION: BOOKS

(e.g., In which novel is the title character in a chariot race with Messala? Answer: “Ben-Hur.”)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The last line of this novel is, “God bless us, everyone.”

2. Which character’s husbands include Charles Hamilton and Frank Kennedy?

3. Which Canadian province provides the setting for “Anne of Green Gables”?

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. This Lewis Carroll character vanishes, leaving only a smile.

5. What kind of animal is Napoleon in “Animal Farm”?

6. The central character of this novel is named Holly Golightly.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The title character of this novel is a gamekeeper named Oliver Mellors.

8. What is the name of the count in “The Count of Monte Cristo”?

9. Name the central character of “The Catcher in the Rye.”

ANSWERS: 1. “A Christmas Carol.” 2. Scarlett O’Hara. 3. Prince Edward Island. 4. Cheshire Cat. 5. Pig. 6. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” 7. “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.” 8. Edmond Dantes. 9. Holden Caulfield.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

