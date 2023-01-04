Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: NUMBER, PLEASE
(e.g., “The ____ Musketeers.” Answer: Three.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The ____ Commandments
Answer________
2. The ____ Hills of Rome
Answer________
3. The ____ wives of Henry VIII
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Slaughterhouse-____”
Answer________
5. “The ____ Gentlemen of Verona”
Answer________
6. The ____ Horsemen of the Apocalypse
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The ____ Labours of Hercules
Answer________
8. “The ____ Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins”
Answer________
9. “Fahrenheit ____”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ten. 2. Seven. 3. Six. 4. Five. 5. Two. 6. Four. 7. Twelve. 8. 500. 9. 451.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
