Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: NUMBER, PLEASE

(e.g., “The ____ Musketeers.” Answer: Three.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The ____ Commandments

Answer________

2. The ____ Hills of Rome

Answer________

3. The ____ wives of Henry VIII

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “Slaughterhouse-____”

Answer________

5. “The ____ Gentlemen of Verona”

Answer________

6. The ____ Horsemen of the Apocalypse

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The ____ Labours of Hercules

Answer________

8. “The ____ Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins”

Answer________

9. “Fahrenheit ____”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Ten. 2. Seven. 3. Six. 4. Five. 5. Two. 6. Four. 7. Twelve. 8. 500. 9. 451.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you