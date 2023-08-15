Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SONG TITLES WITH OCCUPATIONS

Complete the song title with the name of an occupation or vocation. (e.g., “Paperback ____.” Answer: Writer.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “Rhinestone ____”

Answer________

2.”Send in the ____”

Answer________

3. “I Shot the ____”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “Son of a ____ Man”

Answer________

5. “A Man Needs a ____”

Answer________

6. “____ Robert”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “If I Were a _____”

Answer________

8. “Buffalo ____”

Answer________

9. “Hot for ____”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Cowboy. 2. Clowns. 3. Sheriff. 4. Preacher. 5. Maid. 6. Doctor. 7. Carpenter. 8. Soldier. 9. Teacher.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

