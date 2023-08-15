Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SONG TITLES WITH OCCUPATIONS
Complete the song title with the name of an occupation or vocation. (e.g., “Paperback ____.” Answer: Writer.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Rhinestone ____”
Answer________
2.”Send in the ____”
Answer________
3. “I Shot the ____”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Son of a ____ Man”
Answer________
5. “A Man Needs a ____”
Answer________
6. “____ Robert”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “If I Were a _____”
Answer________
8. “Buffalo ____”
Answer________
9. “Hot for ____”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cowboy. 2. Clowns. 3. Sheriff. 4. Preacher. 5. Maid. 6. Doctor. 7. Carpenter. 8. Soldier. 9. Teacher.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
