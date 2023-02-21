Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PEOPLE NAMED NELSON
(e.g., What is the first name of the singer-songwriter ____ Rogers Nelson? Answer: Prince.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He died during the Battle of Trafalgar.
Answer________
2. His hits include "On the Road Again" and "To All the Girls I've Loved Before."
Answer________
3. He served as the first president of South Africa.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Singer best known for his films with Jeanette MacDonald.
Answer________
5. He starred on radio and TV along with his wife Harriet and his two sons David and Ricky.
Answer________
6. Nicknamed "Rocky," he served as the 41st vice president of the U.S.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Nickname of bank robber Lester Joseph Gillis, also known as George Nelson.
Answer________
8. Teen idol whose hit songs include "Poor Little Fool." He died in a plane crash in 1985.
Answer________
9. Arranger, composer and bandleader who had a trio of platinum albums with Linda Ronstadt.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Horatio Nelson. 2. Willie Nelson. 3. Nelson Mandela. 4. Nelson Eddy. 5. Ozzie Nelson. 6. Nelson Rockefeller. 7. "Baby Face" Nelson. 8. Ricky Nelson. 9. Nelson Riddle.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
