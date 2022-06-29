Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WORDS WITH “NOM”
Each answer is a word that contains the letter combination “nom.” (e.g., Words that imitate natural sounds such as “buzz.” Answer: Onomatopoeia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The scientific study of the stars and planets.
Answer________
2. A member of a group of people who move from place to place.
Answer________
3. Poison produced by some snakes.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The genetic material of an organism.
Answer________
5. A section of the Christian religion with its own beliefs and practices.
Answer________
6. Having the right or power of self-government.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Something unusual, unexpected or different from what normally happens.
Answer________
8. A system for organizing similar things into groups.
Answer________
9. An occurrence, circumstance or fact that is perceptible by the senses.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Astronomy. 2. Nomad. 3. Venom. 4. Genome. 5. Denomination. 6. Autonomous. 7. Anomaly. 8. Taxonomy. 9. Phenomenon.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.