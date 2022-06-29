Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WORDS WITH “NOM”

Each answer is a word that contains the letter combination “nom.” (e.g., Words that imitate natural sounds such as “buzz.” Answer: Onomatopoeia.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. The scientific study of the stars and planets.

2. A member of a group of people who move from place to place.

3. Poison produced by some snakes.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The genetic material of an organism.

5. A section of the Christian religion with its own beliefs and practices.

6. Having the right or power of self-government.

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Something unusual, unexpected or different from what normally happens.

8. A system for organizing similar things into groups.

9. An occurrence, circumstance or fact that is perceptible by the senses.

ANSWERS: 1. Astronomy. 2. Nomad. 3. Venom. 4. Genome. 5. Denomination. 6. Autonomous. 7. Anomaly. 8. Taxonomy. 9. Phenomenon.

