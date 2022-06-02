Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: OPERA
Provide the title of the opera. (e.g., A barber named Figaro becomes a matchmaker. Answer: “The Barber of Seville.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Pinkerton, a U.S. navy officer, arrives in Nagasaki and secures a marriage contract.
Answer________
2. Don Jose, a naive Spanish soldier, is seduced by the wiles of a fiery gypsy.
Answer________
3. The title character is madly jealous and kills his faithful wife, Desdemona.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Rodolfo, a poet, meets with Mimi, a seamstress, when she comes to his apartment for matches.
Answer________
5. The title translates to “The Fallen Woman.”
Answer________
6. The Princess of China decides on suitors by asking them three riddles.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. When Eurydice dies, her husband goes to Hades to get her back but fails.
Answer________
8. The Queen of the Night persuades Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter Pamina from captivity.
Answer________
9. A fiery diva struggles to free her true love from the clutches of a ruthless police chief.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Madama Butterfly.” 2. “Carmen.” 3. “Othello.” 4. “La Boheme” 5. “La Traviata.” 6. “Turandot.” 7. “Orpheus.” 8. “The Magic Flute.” 9. “Tosca.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
