Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHO DID IT?

(e.g., Who conquered the Aztec Empire in Mexico? Answer: Hernando Cortes.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Who is credited with inventing the first electric light bulb?

Answer________

2. Who defeated the French in the Battle of the Nile?

Answer________

3. Who became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Who discovered Florida while searching for the mythical Fountain of Youth?

Answer________

5. Who led the liberation of northern South America from Spanish control?

Answer________

6. Who was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Who authored “The Pilgrim’s Progress”?

Answer________

8. Who created the opera “Carmen”?

Answer________

9. Who established the Tuskegee Institute?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Thomas Edison. 2. Horatio Nelson. 3. Jackie Robinson. 4. Ponce de Leon. 5. Simon Bolivar. 6. Aretha Franklin. 7. John Bunyan. 8. Georges Bizet. 9. Booker T. Washington.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

