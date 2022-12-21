Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHO DID IT?
(e.g., Who conquered the Aztec Empire in Mexico? Answer: Hernando Cortes.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Who is credited with inventing the first electric light bulb?
Answer________
2. Who defeated the French in the Battle of the Nile?
Answer________
3. Who became the first African American to play in Major League Baseball in the modern era?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Who discovered Florida while searching for the mythical Fountain of Youth?
Answer________
5. Who led the liberation of northern South America from Spanish control?
Answer________
6. Who was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Who authored “The Pilgrim’s Progress”?
Answer________
8. Who created the opera “Carmen”?
Answer________
9. Who established the Tuskegee Institute?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Thomas Edison. 2. Horatio Nelson. 3. Jackie Robinson. 4. Ponce de Leon. 5. Simon Bolivar. 6. Aretha Franklin. 7. John Bunyan. 8. Georges Bizet. 9. Booker T. Washington.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
